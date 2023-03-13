Admission to public medical colleges from 27 March

The admission procedure to the country's 37 public medical colleges will start on 27 March, reads a Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) press release.

The 4,350 candidates, initially selected for admission to the government institutions, have till 6 April to complete all admission procedures.

Meanwhile, the admission schedule for private medical colleges will be issued later.

A total of 49,194 students have passed the MBBS admission test for the academic year 2022-2023, which is 35.34% of those who took the test.

"Of the students who passed the medical entry test, 20,813 (42.31%) are boys and 28,381 (57.69%) are girls," said Health Minister Zahid Maleque while unveiling the results during a press briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services at 2:30pm Sunday.

The highest mark among male candidates was 94.25 whereas it was 88.00 among female candidates.

There are a total of 11,122 seats, including 4,350 at 37 public medical colleges and 6,772 at private medical colleges, across the country.

Based on national merit, 1,957 boys (45%) and 2,393 girls (55%) will get enrolment in public medical colleges and then at private ones.

As many as 135,813 students participated in this year's examination.

Rafsan Zaman, who got the highest score of 94.25, sat for the exam from the Chattogram Medical College exam centre.

The health minister said this year the pass rate is lower compared to last year as the exam was held on the whole syllabus.

Last year's admission test was held on a shortened syllabus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year 79,337 applicants passed the admission test, and the pass rate was 55%.