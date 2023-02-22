Admission fees hiked by 20% for private medical college students

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 10:45 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Authorities have raised the fees for admission to private medical and dental colleges by 20% to Tk19.44 lakh, starting from the 2022-23 education year.

The figure was Tk16.20 lakh, fixed back in 2018.

The Medical Education and Family Welfare Division also raised the monthly tuition fee for MBBS and BDS students by 33.33% to Tk 10,000.

However, internship fees have been kept unchanged at Tk180,000, reads an official notice issued in this regard on 16 February.
 
According to sources, the move aims to increase the fees in a meeting presided over by Health Minister Zahid Maleque following proposals from the private medical and dental colleges.

Bangladesh has 37 government and 72 private medical colleges.
 

