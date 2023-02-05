Ad-hoc teachers at nationalised colleges seek job regularisation

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 09:36 pm

File photo of Bangladesh Public Service Commission logo. Picture: Collected.
File photo of Bangladesh Public Service Commission logo. Picture: Collected.

Teachers working on an ad-hoc basis at nationalised colleges have demanded permanent appointment, regularisation of their jobs and other facilities accordingly.

At a press briefing under the banner of "BCS general education council" at Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Sunday, they urged the government to regularise their jobs within one month.

At the briefing, they alleged that some officials of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) are not complying with the Teachers and Non-Teaching Staff of the Nationalised Colleges Absorption Rules, depriving them of job regularisation, permanent appointment, training and other facilities they are entitled to receive.

They further said that the ad-hoc teachers were supposed to be appointed permanently upon completion of three years in the service. But, they weren't made so even after 10 years since the appointment.

As per the Teachers and Non-Teaching Staff of the Nationalised Colleges Absorption Rules, their duties should be counted as 50% effective service (effective service period) and they should be provided with all kinds of facilities including salary determination, job regularisation, permanent appointment, basic training and promotion accordingly, they added.

They also called for speedy regularisation of ad-hoc teachers aged above 50 and 100% financial benefits for their colleagues who, meanwhile, retired from colleges without a permanent appointment.

