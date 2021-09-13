Acting British High Commissioner congratulates 22 Chevening awardees

The Acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Javed Patel has congratulated this year's 22 Bangladeshi Chevening Awardees.

The awardees will be leaving for the UK soon to start one-year Masters' Degree courses in UK's most prestigious universities, said a press release issued by the British High Commission on Monday.

Congratulating the awardees, Javed Patel said "UK government's Chevening Scholarships seek to build an international community of people who are committed to work together for a positive change. We bring together incredible people from around the world and support them through education to achieve their goals."

Chevening Scholarships are the UK government's global scholarships programme. Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to study in UK through Chevening.

It brings together leaders from more than 160 countries and territories, creating networks, friendships, and share memories and missions.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate their commitments and skills to create a positive change, and can show how a UK master's degree will help them do that.

The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master's degree at any UK university.

Bangladesh has had over 330 successful Chevening alumni and this year a further 22 Awardees will embark on the programme. Chevening Scholars in Bangladesh hold prominent positions in government, private sectors.

Applications for next cohort (2022/23) Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open until 2 November 2021, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.