ACD Secretary General calls on DU VC

Secretary General of Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Dr Pornchai Danvivathana has called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman Tuesday (9 November) at the latter's office of the university.

During the meeting, they discussed the possibilities of creating an academic and research network between the University of Dhaka and Asia Cooperation Dialogue, said a press release.

ACD Secretary General apprised the Vice-Chancellor of different activities of the organization in a brief and expressed his willingness to undertake joint collaborative academic and research programs between DU and ACD.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked the guest for his visit to Dhaka University and keen interest in its academic and research activities.