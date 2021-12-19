Accreditation Council approval required to study medical sciences abroad

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the draft law has been approved in principle to improve the quality of medical education and treatment in Bangladesh in line with the world. From now on, no one will be able to go abroad to study and provide medical services without this approval

Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Anyone going abroad for providing medical treatment or study medical science has to take approval from the Bangladesh Accreditation Council.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting today where the cabinet gave policy approval to the draft of "Bangladesh Medical Education Accreditation Act-2021".

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who joined the meeting virtually from her official residence the Ganabhaban.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told a press briefing at the Secretariat that the draft law had been approved.

He said the draft law has been approved in principle to improve the quality of medical education and treatment in Bangladesh in line with the world. From now on, no one will be able to go abroad to study and provide medical services without this approval.

The cabinet also approved a draft agreement to repatriate 43 convicted Bangladeshi nationals imprisoned in the Maldives. According to the cabinet secretary, 43 Bangladeshis have been convicted and 40 are on trial in the Maldives in various cases. 

The government is going to sign a prisoner exchange agreement with the Maldives to bring back such prisoners and convicts and to send back Maldivians who are in Bangladesh. The agreement will be signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the Maldives on 22 December.

 

