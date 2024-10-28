Abu Sayeed murder: Rokeya University suspends 9, including 2 teachers

The authorities of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur have temporarily suspended two teachers and seven officials-employees for their alleged involved in the murder of Abu Sayeed during the anti-discrimination student movement.



Abu Sayeed, a 12th batch student of the English Department, was shot dead by the police in front of the university during the anti-discrimination student movement on 16 July.



The university authorities also banned all forms of party-based politics in the campus.



"The decisions were taken at the 108th Syndicate meeting of the university held at the administrative building of the university today," Vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali told reporters at a press conference this afternoon.



Earlier, the university administration formed a three-member fact-finding committee to identify the teachers, students, officers and employees working in the university involved in the murder of Abu Sayeed and to determine the type of their punishment.



The fact-finding committee submitted the report recently and the syndicate meeting took the decisions after discussing the report findings today.



The vice-chancellor said, "According to the decision of the syndicate, a case will be filed against all the teachers, officials, employees and 72 students who were involved in the killing of Abu Sayeed."



He said teachers, officials, employees cannot be members of any political organisation.

"If anyone is still involved, action will be taken against him in the light of the university's law," he added.