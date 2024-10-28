Abu Sayeed murder: Rokeya University suspends 9, including 2 teachers

Education

BSS
28 October, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:09 pm

Related News

Abu Sayeed murder: Rokeya University suspends 9, including 2 teachers

The university authorities also banned all forms of party-based politics in the campus

BSS
28 October, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:09 pm
The moment before Abu Sayeed was shot during the clash between police and protesters in front of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur on Tuesday, 16 July 2024. File photo
The moment before Abu Sayeed was shot during the clash between police and protesters in front of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur on Tuesday, 16 July 2024. File photo

The authorities of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur have temporarily suspended two teachers and seven officials-employees for their alleged involved in the murder of Abu Sayeed during the anti-discrimination student movement. 
 
Abu Sayeed, a 12th batch student of the English Department, was shot dead by the police in front of the university during the anti-discrimination student movement on 16 July. 
 
The university authorities also banned all forms of party-based politics in the campus. 
 
"The decisions were taken at the 108th Syndicate meeting of the university held at the administrative building of the university today," Vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali told reporters at a press conference this afternoon.
 
Earlier, the university administration formed a three-member fact-finding committee to identify the teachers, students, officers and employees working in the university involved in the murder of Abu Sayeed and to determine the type of their punishment.
 
The fact-finding committee submitted the report recently and the syndicate meeting took the decisions after discussing the report findings today.
 
The vice-chancellor said, "According to the decision of the syndicate, a case will be filed against all the teachers, officials, employees and 72 students who were involved in the killing of Abu Sayeed." 
 
He said teachers, officials, employees cannot be members of any political organisation. 

"If anyone is still involved, action will be taken against him in the light of the university's law," he added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh / Top News

Abu Sayeed / Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

56m | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

1h | Videos
Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

2h | Videos
People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

2h | Videos