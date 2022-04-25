97 RU teachers capture places in world best researchers list

BSS
25 April, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 05:41 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A total of 97 teachers of Rajshahi University (RU) have captured their places in the world best researchers list of the Alper-Dodger (AD) Scientific Index- 2022.

On April 23 last, the list was published on the website of AD Scientific Index. A total of 7.29 lakh researchers from 14,120 institutions in the world got their places in the list.

Professor Monzur Hossain of the Department of Botany in RU said the AD Scientific Index is a ranking system with a methodology-based principle of including only meritorious scientists.

Based on Google Scholar's total h-index scores, it lists all academicians, who are ranked in the world in the top university rankings for the last five years.

According to the international standard index, the scientists were divided into 12 categories. In the ranking list, 2,771 researchers got positions from Bangladesh, including 97 from different departments in RU.

Among the RU ranking researchers, Professor Ali Akbar from the Department of Applied Mathematics grabbed the first position, while Prof Yamin Hossain from the Department of Fisheries clutched the second, Prof Mahbubur Rahman from the Department of Botany took the third, Prof Ashique Mosaddique from the Department of Pharmacy captured fourth and Prof Khaled Hossain from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology grabbed the fifth position.

