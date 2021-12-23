95% books to reach schools by 31 Dec: Minister

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today said that 95% of books will reach schools across the country by 31 December.

All students will get books in phases within January, said the minister.

Dipu Moni also said that students will get 21 crore books by January.

When asked about the Omicron Covid-19 variant, Dipu Moni said, "Time has not come yet for saying the last word on Omicron. The variant is spreading in America and Europe. We are monitoring the situation".

Till now the situation is good in Bangladesh. The real situation could be understood in March… If the situation remains normal in March, the educational institutions will continue regular activities, said the minister.