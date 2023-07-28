SSC pass rate falls by 7% to 80.39%

28 July, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 01:27 pm

SSC pass rate falls by 7% to 80.39%

A total of 1,83,578 or 8.99% of students who stood for the examination obtained a grade point average (GPA) of 5.0.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The pass rate in the secondary school certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations has decreased by 7% to only 80.39% whereas, last year the pass rate was 87.44%.

The percentage was 93.58% in 2021.

A total of 1,83,578 or 8.99% of students who stood for the examination obtained a grade point average (GPA) of 5.0.

In 2022, a total of 269,602 students or 13.51% of total students who took part in the examination obtained GPA5.

Some 20,78,216 students—10,24,980 boys and 10,53,246 girls—under the 11 education boards appeared for the SSC, Dakhil and SSC (vocational) examinations in 2023 which started on 30 April.

Here's how you can check SSC results

Meanwhile, no students passed from 48 educational institutions across the country, whereas the number was 50 last year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2023.

The premier released the results after receiving the combined result statistics of the SSC and equivalent examinations from Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni at a ceremony at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The chairmen of 11 education boards - nine general, one madrasa and one technical - also handed over the result statistics of their respective boards to the premier.

How to get the results

According to a Dhaka Education Board notification, students can get their results by entering the website educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering their roll and registration number.

Apart from this, they can also get the results by sending an SMS to 16222.

The SMS should contain the word SSC, the first three English letters of the board, the roll number and the exam year with space in between each, like this: SSC DHA 123456 2023.

They will get the result by SMS after sending this.

