7th Govt Science High School National Science Fest from 4-5 Jan

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 01:09 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Government Science High School (GSHS) Science Club is going to organise the "7th GSHS Science National Science Festival 2023" to create awareness about science and technology for students from the seventh standard to higher secondary level.

The festival will be held from 4-5 January on the premises of Government Science High School, Tejgaon, said a press release. 

It will feature science-based olympiads, wall magazines, scrapbooks, and gaming segments among other things.

The science festival is organised for students of 7th & 8th grade (X category), 9th-10th and SSC 2022 batch (Y Category), 11th-12th and HSC 2022 batch (Z Category).

All of the segments will be held on Government Science High School premises.

The two-day festival for science and technology enthusiasts will be attended by eminent personalities of the country and at the same time, there will be various workshops on science-based segments.

 

