75 students expelled from Chittagong Medical College for anti-disciplinary activities

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 06:15 pm

Chittagong Medical College. Photo: Collected
Chittagong Medical College. Photo: Collected

As many as 75 students at Chittagong Medical College have been expelled for different periods ranging from six months to two years for being involved in anti-disciplinary activities. 

The expulsion order was issued today (28 October) in a circular signed by the college principal, following an investigation by a 12-member committee formed on 11 September.

According to the investigation, the students were involved in illegal intrusion into hostels, unauthorised occupation of rooms, and actions that fostered a hostile environment on campus. 

According to CMC students, most of the expelled students are the activists of banned organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League.  

However, the circular did not specify the political affiliations of the expelled students or the timing of their involvement in anti-disciplinary activities.

The inquiry committee, which presented its findings to the college's Academic Council, reported that the students' actions had severely disrupted the academic environment at the medical college. 

Chaired by Professor Dr Mohammad Jasim Uddin, principal of Chittagong Medical College, the Academic Council held a meeting in the college conference room yesterday (27 October), where the decision to expel the students was unanimously approved. 

The expelled students were reported to have defied college regulations, ignored bans on student politics, and engaged in disruptive activities that undermined college discipline, with incidents escalating to beatings and other aggressive acts.

Despite being accused 11, students were released under conditional bonds provided by them and their parents, committing to uphold college regulations moving forward.

Chittagong Medical College (CMC) / expelled / Bangladesh

