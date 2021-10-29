71% of B unit examinees fail to clear CU entrance test

Education

TBS Report
29 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 10:35 pm

71% of B unit examinees fail to clear CU entrance test

The result is scheduled to be published by 11 pm on Friday

TBS Report
29 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 10:35 pm
71% of B unit examinees fail to clear CU entrance test

 

Some 71% of the examinees who took part in the entrance test of B unit in the University of Chittagong (CU) were unsuccessful in clearing the entrance test, according to the university's Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities Dr Mohibul Aziz.

More than 29,000 candidates attended the entrance test of the B unit of whom only about 8,000 were able to clear the exam.

The result of the test will be published on the university's website and Facebook page by 11 pm on Friday, according to the university's IT Cell.

Earlier, the admission test of B Unit was held in two shifts on Wednesday and one shift on Thursday.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

CU intake test / CU admission test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1d | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

1d | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

1d | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun