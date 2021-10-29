71% of B unit examinees fail to clear CU entrance test

Some 71% of the examinees who took part in the entrance test of B unit in the University of Chittagong (CU) were unsuccessful in clearing the entrance test, according to the university's Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities Dr Mohibul Aziz.

More than 29,000 candidates attended the entrance test of the B unit of whom only about 8,000 were able to clear the exam.

The result of the test will be published on the university's website and Facebook page by 11 pm on Friday, according to the university's IT Cell.

Earlier, the admission test of B Unit was held in two shifts on Wednesday and one shift on Thursday.