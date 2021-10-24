5 win NSUAC Bangabandhu Battle of Skills 2021

North South University (NSU) awarded five students of different universities in the closing ceremony of "Bangabandhu Battle of Skills 2021" arranged by NSU Athletics Club (NSUAC) Saturday.

The winners were selected from more than 2000 videos sent by students of different universities and colleges of the country including North South University, said a press release.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russell was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

NSU Vice-chancellor Prof Atiqul Islam presided over the ceremony.

NSU Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman Azim Uddin Ahmed was present as the special guest on the occasion.

Among others, BoT Members Benajir Ahmed, Tanveer Harun, Members, NSU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Ismail Hossain, NSU Treasurer Prof ABM Rashedul Hassan were also present.

The awards ceremony began at 7 pm at the North South University Auditorium. BNCC North South University Wing gave Guard of Honor to State Minister of Ministry of Youth and Sports of Bangladesh Government.

Md Zahid Ahsan Russell handed over the prizes to the winners.

In his speech, he said, "I thank the authorities of North South University for naming the sports competition after the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In the same way that NSU has retained the top position in terms of quality of education, it is doing so well in sports development and special sponsorship."

Azim Uddin Ahmed said, "The objective of NSU is to achieve advance knowledge, which is not possible without a safe and comfortable learning environment. NSU authorities are committed to creating discipline among students."

Prof Atiqul Islam said, "Programmes of NSU are nationally and internationally recognised. NSU tops all the rankings. We do research jointly with many reputed organisations. Students come to a university for a good job, NSU graduates are 100 percent employed in a good position in the job market."

