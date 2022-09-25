5 teachers, school peon suspended over question paper leak 

Five teachers and one peon of Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls' High School have been suspended for their involvement in the incident of SSC question paper leak.

The school management committee took the decision last Thursday, acting headmaster Khalilur Rahman told the media Sunday (25 September).

The six suspended are — the school's headmaster and exam centre secretary Lutfar Rahman, teachers Zobair Hossain, Aminur Rahman, Hamidur Rahman, Sohail Al Mamun and peon Sujan Mia.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim issued a show-cause notice to Bhurungamari Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Deepak Kumar Dev Sharma last Wednesday, seeking to know whether there is negligence in the question paper leak incident.

He was supposed to respond to the notice by Sunday but did not comply with it by this evening, a DC office source told the media.

Meanwhile, the three-member committee formed by Dinajpur Education Board submitted their probe report to the board chairman Professor Kamrul on Saturday.

The question papers of six subjects of the ongoing SSC examination under the Dinajpur Education Board have been leaked.

The examination of four subjects — Mathematics, Physics, Agriculture Education and Chemistry — was postponed last Wednesday the day after the incident of question paper leak came to light.

Already the new dates of these exams have been announced. The remaining two subjects Higher Mathematics and Biology examination will be conducted at the scheduled time by printing new question papers.

A case was filed in Bhurungamari police station last Tuesday night in connection with the incident of question paper leak.

Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls High School headteacher Lutfor Rahman, teacher Zobair Hossain, Md Aminur Rahman, and office assistant Abu Hanif along with 10-15 unidentified people were accused in the case.

Police arrested Lutfar Rahman, Zobair Hossain, Aminur Rahman Hamidur Rahman, Sohail Al Mamun and peon Sujan Mia in the case.

At one stage, secondary education officer Abdur Rahman was suspended and UNO Deepak Kumar Deb Sharma was issued a show-cause notice for dereliction of duty.

Two investigation committees were also formed.

Azahar Ali, investigating officer of the case, said that a remand hearing in the case is due on 29 September.

Attempts are being made to arrest the absconding accused, he added.