5 teachers, school peon suspended over question paper leak 

Education

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

5 teachers, school peon suspended over question paper leak 

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:12 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Five teachers and one peon of Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls' High School have been suspended for their involvement in the incident of SSC question paper leak.

The school management committee took the decision last Thursday, acting headmaster Khalilur Rahman told the media Sunday (25 September).

The six suspended are — the school's headmaster and exam centre secretary Lutfar Rahman, teachers Zobair Hossain, Aminur Rahman, Hamidur Rahman, Sohail Al Mamun and peon Sujan Mia.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim issued a show-cause notice to Bhurungamari Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Deepak Kumar Dev Sharma last Wednesday, seeking to know whether there is negligence in the question paper leak incident. 

He was supposed to respond to the notice by Sunday but did not comply with it by this evening, a DC office source told the media.

Meanwhile, the three-member committee formed by Dinajpur Education Board submitted their probe report to the board chairman Professor Kamrul on Saturday.

The question papers of six subjects of the ongoing SSC examination under the Dinajpur Education Board have been leaked. 

The examination of four subjects — Mathematics, Physics, Agriculture Education and Chemistry — was postponed last Wednesday the day after the incident of question paper leak came to light. 

Already the new dates of these exams have been announced. The remaining two subjects Higher Mathematics and Biology examination will be conducted at the scheduled time by printing new question papers.

A case was filed in Bhurungamari police station last Tuesday night in connection with the incident of question paper leak. 

Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls High School headteacher Lutfor Rahman, teacher Zobair Hossain, Md Aminur Rahman, and office assistant Abu Hanif along with 10-15 unidentified people were accused in the case.

Police arrested Lutfar Rahman, Zobair Hossain, Aminur Rahman Hamidur Rahman, Sohail Al Mamun and peon Sujan Mia in the case.

At one stage, secondary education officer Abdur Rahman was suspended and UNO Deepak Kumar Deb Sharma was issued a show-cause notice for dereliction of duty. 

Two investigation committees were also formed.

Azahar Ali, investigating officer of the case, said that a remand hearing in the case is due on 29 September. 

Attempts are being made to arrest the absconding accused, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

question paper leak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

7h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

13h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

20m | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

3h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

4h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh