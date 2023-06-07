5 JU students get Dean's Award

A total of five students under six faculties of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have been honoured with Dean's Award 2019 Wednesday for their academic excellence in honours degree under academic session 2015-16.

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam handed over the awards among the awardees as chief guest while former Governor and former Vice-Chancellor of East West University Dr Mohammed Farashuddin spoke as the Dean's Award speaker.

The awardees are – Rubaiat Ibn Nabi of the Fine Arts department (CGPA 3.98), Farah Nasrin of the Economics department (CGPA 3.98), Anuj Bhowmik Pias of the Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering department (CGPA 3.98), Md Ata-E-Rabbi of IBA-JU, and Mst Nilufar Yeasmin of the Statistics department.

Addressing the awardees, Dr Mohammed Farashuddin said, "Educated youths are needed to build Bangabandhu's dream of Sonar Bangla. The recipients of the Dean's Award will use their intellectual mindedness to build the current government's vision. The government has lagged behind many neighbouring countries in terms of annual growth. Everyone has to work together to continue this trend."

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam said, "Recognition of any success gives motivation. Today's recognition of the awardees will motivate them in the future."

The vice-chancellor also urged the students to work for the development of the state, society and culture.

Prof Mozammel Haque, dean of Arts and Humanities Faculty and chair of the Dean's Committee, presided over the programme and JU Pro Vice-Chancellor (administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq and Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar were present as special guests among others.