4th National Law Olympiad held at CU

The participants of National Law Olympiad 4.0, along with the judges and chief guests, pose for a group at the concluding ceremony of the competition held at Chittagong University (CU) campus on Saturday (19 August). Photo: Courtesy

The Fourth National Law Olympiad, organised by the Society for Critical Legal Studies (SCLS) of the Department of Law CU, was successfully held on Chittagong University (CU) campus recently.

A team from CU was declared champion of the Olympiad following the ending session on Saturday (19 August).

The event was sponsored by some of the leading companies in Bangladesh, such as Ispahani, BSRM, Square Pharmaceuticals, Four H Group, Barcode Restaurant Group, SA Group of Industries and Heidelberg Materials.

Justice JBM Hassan from the High Court Division of the Supreme Court graced the event as the chief guest. Senior District Judge of District and Session Judge's Court Dr Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan and the Dean of CU Law Faculty Professor Dr Abdullah al Faruquee attended the programme as special guests.

In his address, Justice JBM Hassan said, "It is indeed a great opportunity to stand in front of eminent legal minds. I am very profound to be here in the battle of jurisprudence and legal principles. I am standing on the pedestal which my teacher Shah Alam has established."

"In the legal area, to build up law students as judges, lawyers, and academicians this organisation has done a tremendous job. I thank Jashim Ali who is the founder of this organisation for making such a great association," he added.

The justice, at the time, thanked the organisers for choosing 'constitutional law' as a subject of the symposium.

He said, "Constitution is the document of ownership of every citizen of the country. The preamble of the constitution starts with the people of Bangladesh. This was given to us by our father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"All citizens must be made aware of their fundamental rights ensured by the country's constitution. As it assures the citizens of their security and independence which they dreamt of in the liberation war of 1971."

He concluded the speech by declaring the tagline of SCLS Law Olympiad 4.0 which is "Uphold the Constitution to Empower the Nation".

The SCLS is the only one of its kind in the country that host various national competitions, seminar and symposiums throughout the year.

The Olympiad featured various legal enthusiasts from different public and private universities, who represented their respective institutions in five rounds of multidimensional competitions.

The participants had the opportunity to showcase their knowledge, skills and creativity in various aspects of constitutional law.

32 teams from 18 universities in the country have participated in this national-level competition.

After a long legal battle, a team from Chittagong University was crowned as the champions of the OlympiaLaw d Season 4.0 and a team from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) emerged as the runner-up of the competition.

The event was graced by distinguished legal personalities of the country, such as judges, judicial magistrates, academicians, jurists, advocates and NGO officials, who have acted as adjudicators and mentors for the competitors.

SCLS is a platform that aims to contribute to the legal study of Bangladesh by giving the field a new dimension. Since its inception in December 2016, SCLS has organized various national events, such as Professor Dr Khabir Uddin Memorial Moot Court Competition on International Law, Model Law Commission, Research Conference, SCLS Students' Tribunal against the Genocide on Rohingyas, workshops, seminars, field research, English Station (a spoken English programme), public lectures and more. SCLS also publishes its own law review and runs three wings for the development of its members: debate wing, moot court wing and research wing.