4.20 lakh high school teachers to get training on new curriculum

While the government has promised to form a separate pay scale for the teachers, it is yet to be realised. Photo: Mumit M
While the government has promised to form a separate pay scale for the teachers, it is yet to be realised. Photo: Mumit M

As many as 4.20 lakh secondary-level teachers of high schools, madrasahs and technical education centres across the country will get training in two phases to enhance their competence and skills on the new education curriculum.

As part of the initiative, a training programme for trainers began today at the district level while trainers in all upazilas will get training across the month to impart training to the teachers next, said NCTB member Prof Md Mashiuzzaman told BSS.

He said the first phase of the training programme for teachers will be held between December 1 and 7, while the second phase will be held from December 8 to 14.

The training programme will be carried out through the Dissemination of New Curriculum Scheme to educate teachers about the massive changes brought in the new curriculum for pre-primary to high secondary level students, Mashiuzzaman said.

He said the framework of the curriculum got the prime minister's approval in May 2021.

Continuous evaluation of students was given precedence in the new curriculum instead of the traditional system of examinations as students up to Class III won't have to appear for examination and their evaluation will be carried out based on different learning programmes, said the chairman of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

But students of upper classes will have continuous learning evaluation as well as examinations, he said.

According to NCTB, three master trainers on each subject will be created in every district while they will impart training to three teachers on each subject in each upazila.

Teacher / new curriculum / Education system / Education sector / Bangladesh / Education / Education curriculum

