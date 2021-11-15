4,150 posts of teachers in public universities vacant: Dipu Moni

Education

UNB
15 November, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 02:01 pm

Related News

4,150 posts of teachers in public universities vacant: Dipu Moni

The highest 410 posts of teachers are vacant in Chittagong University, 346 vacant  in Rajshahi University, 314 vacant in Shahjalal Science and Technology University, 310 in Islamic University in Kushtia and 303 in Dhaka University

UNB
15 November, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 02:01 pm
4,150 posts of teachers in public universities vacant: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Monday told Parliament that some 4,150 posts of teachers are vacant in 43 public universities of the country.

The Minister placed the statistics in the House replying to a tabled question from Awami League MP Didarul Alam (Chattogram-4).

The highest 410 posts of teachers are vacant in Chittagong University, 346 vacant  in Rajshahi University, 314 vacant in Shahjalal Science and Technology University, 310 in Islamic University in Kushtia and 303 in Dhaka University.

Besides, there are 242 vacant posts of teachers in Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), 213 vacant posts in Patuakhali Science and Technology University, 151 in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, 150  in Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, 131 in Chattogram University of Science and Technology, 127 vacant posts in Jahangirnagar University, 114 in Bangladesh Agricultural University and 106 vacant posts in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University.

The institutes with more than 50 vacant posts are Khulna University, National University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University, Khulna Agricultural University.  

According to the 46th annual report 2019 of Bangladesh University Grants Commission, there are 297,957 students –193,358 men and 104,599 women—as well as 15,293 teachers in 40 public universities,  said the minister.

Besides, the number of students and teachers are 3,578,157 and 231 respectively under three other universities – the National University, Open University and Islamic Arabic University.

However, the statistics of seven universities --Chattogram Medical University, Rajshahi Medical University, Sylhet Medical Universy, Habiganj Agricultural University, Chandpur Science and Technology University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University and Sheikh Hasina Medical University—are not available as the operation of the institutes did not start by that time, as per the UGC report.

Bangladesh / Top News

Education Minister Dipu Moni / National Parliament / University / Vacant Post

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2h | Videos
How will the rape case be proved?

How will the rape case be proved?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records