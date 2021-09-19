40 students of CoU Archeology dept show-caused over derogatory remarks on teachers

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 12:25 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Some 40 students of Comilla University (CoU) Archeology Department (2016-17 session) were given show-cause notice Sunday for making derogatory remarks about university faculties.

The notice, signed by the department head Md Sohrab Uddin, said that the students of the 4th batch of the department had made various harsh and embarrassing comments on the online platform, social media and Facebook about the archaeology department and teachers on and after 1 September.

"You have participated in the movement against the department and have taken refuge directly with the vice-chancellor without discussing with the department student-advisors and the head of the department," the notice read.

However, according to students, the notice has been issued as more than one student has spoken about the session jam of the department and started a movement demanding the examination.

