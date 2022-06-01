4 UIU Students receive Study in Canada Scholarships (SICS)

01 June, 2022, 07:20 pm
4 UIU Students receive Study in Canada Scholarships (SICS)

4 UIU Students receive Study in Canada Scholarships (SICS)

Four students of United International University (UIU) have received the Study in Canada Scholarships (SICS) for the academic year 2022 - 2023, each valued at CAD$10,200.

This scholarship is for one exchange semester in Canada and is funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), reads a press release. 
 
Delara Akter Meghla, a student of BBA, UIU and Ahsan Rafiq, a student of BSEEE, UIU have received SICS from Lakehead University, Canada.

Sadia Ahmmed, a student of BSCSE, UIU and  Abir Mohd. Shad, a student of BBA, UIU have received SICS from the Concordia University of Edmonton, Canada.
 

Prof. Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman has launched the Center for International Affairs and Cooperation (CIAC), which is a dedicated center at UIU for internationalization.

CIAC-UIU is working with the mission to support students, faculty members and non-academic staff of UIU for international learning, scholarship, teaching, and research experiences for shaping their global careers.

To facilitate students of UIU to get SICS, Team CIAC-UIU consists of Prof. Dr. Khawza Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed, Founding Director,  Jennifer Hossain, Asst. Director, and Mr. Md. Faruque Miah, Senior Executive, works hard with dedication and teamwork.

