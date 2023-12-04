4 students of JU's Chhatra League expelled over assaulting journalist

Earlier on 21 August, UNB's JU correspondent Asif Al Mamun was beaten up by some activists of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit Chhatra League of the university

Four students of Jahangirnagar University's (JU) student unit of Chhatra League were expelled over assaulting a journalist in August. 

The university administration also fined them. The decision was taken in a meeting today (4 December) led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Nurul Alam.

The expelled students Aminur Rahman Sumon and Md Tawsef Sarar were fined Tk15,000 each, and Md Nayeem Hossain and Hridoy Roy were fined Tk10,000 each.

Besides expelling the four students today, two others –  Imtiaz Hossain Zidan and Abdullah Al Adnan – were fined Tk5,000 each and served a warning notice.

These six men are all students of the 2018-19 session of the university and residents of the  Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall. 

JU journalists protest attack on fellow, demand justice

Earlier on 21 August, UNB's JU correspondent Asif Al Mamun was beaten up by some activists of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit Chhatra League of the university.

According to university sources, students of 47th, 48th and 49th batches were having a political discussion with the students of 50th batch in the guest room of the hall at the end of the candle lighting programme in protest of the grenade attack on 21 August at around two o'clock in the night. At that time, Chhatra League leaders and activists suspected that someone was making a video from outside.

At that time, Asif and Amartya Roy, a 47th batch student of the Archeology department, were having tea in the shop inside the hall. Asif and Amartya ran towards the shouts of BCL leaders and activists. At this time, BCL activists started beating Asif severely in the dark.

Asif introduced himself as a student and journalist of the hall but was physically assaulted.

JU / Chhatra League / journalist

