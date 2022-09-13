4 lakh secondary school teachers to get training on new curriculum: Dipu Moni

The government has planned to train nearly 4 lakh secondary school teachers to implement the new curriculum, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.

She said this while inaugurating the online training programme on National Curriculum Outline 2021 at International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the capital on Tuesday (13 September).

"All teachers across the country will be given the training online. So that the teachers can prepare themselves mentally before taking the training hands-on," Dipu Moni told the programme chaired by Director General of the Secondary and Higher Education Directorate Professor Nehal Ahmed.

Referring to attitude as the biggest obstacle in the implementation of the new curriculum, she urged people to prioritise learning over marks.

She said people should focus on how much the student is learning, how well he is becoming, how much his perspective is expanding, and how humane he is becoming.

It is very important to have a view to see how much his creativity is developing, she said adding, "If we cannot bring about change in that area with the implementation of this curriculum, then our aspirations will not be successful," added the Education Minister.