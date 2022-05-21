4-day long Australian Education fair begins in Dhaka

A 4-day-long education fair titled "Australian Education Fair" has started at the capital's Panthapath on Saturday.

PAC Asia, an students consultancy firm, arranged the fair, which will remain open for visitors till 24 May from 10.30am to 5.30 pm every day.

The students can avail 25 percent to 100 percent scholarships at many Australian universities from the dair.

The representatives from 17 Australian reputed universities like Edith Cowan University, La Trobe University, University of Technology Sydney, and University of New South Wales will attend the fair and select the Bangladeshi students for their educational institutions.

CEO of PAC Asia Pushpinder Singh Bhatia and General Manager of the PAC Asia Ranjan Bhattacharya was present during inauguration of the fair.

Chief Consultant of PAC Asia, Bangladesh Prodip Roy told media that they have been working to provide scholarship to the students, temporary jobs in Australia, Post study work permit, sponsorship, residential support and others.

"The students, who will attend the fair, will get special care from our side. We will provide all the possible help and cooperation to them. I believe that at least 1000 students will visit our fair," he said.

I will request the interested candidate for going to Australia to carry all the certificates to the fair, he added.