33,860 candidates absent on first day of SSC exams

A total of 33,860 candidates were absent across the country on the first day of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations.

SSC aspirants sat for Bangla first paper exam today while Dhakhil examinees had Quran Majeed and Tajweed, Dakhil (Vocational) and SSC (Vocational) had Bangla-II exams.

This year, some 20,21,868 students have registered themselves to take the SSC and equivalent exams, some 2,21,386 less than that of the last year.

On Wednesday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) traffic department urged the SSC examinees to leave early for exam centres as the recent heavy downpour has further exacerbated the capital's traffic conditions.

The examinations started at 11am this year instead of 10am, considering the traffic conditions in the capital.

Usually, the SSC and its equivalent exams take place in February, but this year the exams were deferred for about four months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Later, in mid-June, it was further postponed due to a deteriorating flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

