3 students, including ex-BCL activist, expelled by IU

The Islamic University in Kushtia on Tuesday expelled three students including a former activist of the ruling Awami League-backed student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League, were expelled for vandalising the medical centre and torturing a fresher of human resource management department of the university.

The university administration also suspended three other students for one year for their involvement in torturing the fresher, the practice of ragging that universities have been trying to clamp down on across the country.

The decision was made at a meeting of the university's disciplinary committee held at IU administration building with vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair in the morning.

The students expelled permanently are- Rezwan Siddiqi Kabbo, a student of law department under 2018-19 academic session and also a former activist of IU BCL unit and Hisham Nazir Shuvo of human resource management department under 2021-22 academic session and Mizanur Rahman Emon of the same department under the same session of the university.

The students' suspended for one year are- Shahriar Pulok, Sheikh Salauddin Shakib and Sadman Shakib Akib. All are students of the human resource management department of the university.

IU vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam issued the expulsion order against Kabbo, Shuvo and Emon for violating rules and regulations of the university, proctor Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad said.

Kabbo was expelled as the probe bodies found his involvement in vandalising the medical centre while Shuvo and Emon were expelled for their involvement in torturing a fresher of human resource management department of the university, the proctor said.

The university authorities suspended three others: Pulok, Shakib and Akib, for abetting Shuvo and Emon in torturing the fresher of the Department of Human Resource Management.

The decision was taken against them as per the university act, the proctor added.

Earlier, Kabbo and two of his cohorts vandalised equipment in Islamic University's medical centre on the campus in Kushtia on July 11 over a trivial matter.

The university administration suspended them from the university temporarily over the issue on 15 July.

On 3 September, a group of students, including Hisham Nazir Shuvo, Mizanur Rahman Emon, Shahriar Pulok, Sheikh Salauddin Shakib and Sadman Shakib Akib of the human resource management department brought a fresher of the same department to Birshreshtha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium area as his orientation class was held the previous day, and tortured him mentally. They tortured him again on 3 September.

The victim filed the complaint with proctor M Shahadat Hossain Azad, student adviser professor Shelina Nasrin and acting registrar HM Ali Hasan in this connection seeking punishment of the accused involved in torturing him on 10 September.

The university authorities formed a five member probe body led by IU business administration faculty dean Professor M Shaiful Islam to look into the matter.