3 more CU teachers resign from admin posts

Three more teachers of Chittagong University have resigned from their different administrative posts, one day after the resignation of proctor, assistant proctor and 15 others.

The three teachers - Provost of Deshnetri Begum Khaleda Zia and Commissioner of Transport Desk Prof Dr Mohammad Saidul Islam and Provost of Atish Dipankar Srigyan dormitory and assistant proctor Muhammad Yakub - resigned from their respective posts showing 'personal reasons'.

Assistant Proctor Muhammad Yakub said, "I did not accept the new proctor of the university ideally as he is a supporter of BNP. It is heard that he was involved in the politics of Chhatra Dal. It is impossible for me to accept a person like him at the important posts, that's why I have resigned.

Provost Sumon Barua said, "I have resigned from my post on personal grounds. I need time for my research and students."

Earlier, CU Proctor and assistant proctor including 15 others resigned from their administrative posts on Sunday.

Soon after their resignation, the university authorities appointed assistant Prof. Mohammad Nurul Azim of Marine Science Institute as proctor.

Besides, the CU authorities also appointed new professor Sourav Saha Joy of Marine Science Institute as assistant proctor of CU after one month of his joining at the university as a teacher.

It also appointed Mohammad Rokon Uddin of Oceanography Department as assistant proctor.

Contacted, Prof Dr Shirin Akhtar, vice chancellor of CU said, "I have heard that they were having meetings for the past three months and talking against the administration. Those who have resigned were appointed by former proctor Rabiul."