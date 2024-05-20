3 IUB students appointed Walton DigiTech campus ambassador

IUB students Anika Tabasum, S M Golam Rabbi, and Syeda Manzila Hossain have been appointed Campus Ambassadors for Walton DigiTech. They will be responsible for building a solid academic and innovative liaison between IUB students and Walton DigiTech, a strategic business unit of Bangladesh's leading conglomerate Walton Group.

A member of the IUB ARROWS Program, Anika is a student of Computer Science and Engineering at IUB. Together with Rabbi, from the Department of Marketing; and Manzila, from the Department of Environmental Science and Management, they will arrange workshops at IUB on behalf of Walton DigiTech and meetings between Walton with IUB officials to bolster resource-sharing partnerships.

The selection process included submitting CVs, an interview day at Walton's Bashundhara office, a written exam on Information Technology, marketing, and general knowledge, and a one-on-one interview. The shortlisted candidates then presented a strategic approach to a challenging business case on marketing Walton Laptops.

"I view this opportunity as a chance to contribute to IUB's academic and innovative ecosystem. I hope to gain valuable leadership experience from this collaboration while balancing my ambassadorial duties with academic pursuits," Anika said.