3 Islamic University BCL activists suspended over medical centre vandalism

The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia on Saturday suspended three activists of the university unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League for their alleged involvement in vandalising the equipment of the medical centre on campus.

The decision was made at a meeting of the university's student disciplinary committee held on the campus in the morning with Vice-Chancellor Professor Sheikh Abdus Salam in the chair.

The suspended students are Rezwan Siddiqi Kabbo, a student of law department under 2018-19 academic session, Atik Arman and Salman Ohin under 2021-22 academic session of the same department. They are all activists of the university unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

IU Proctor Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad told UNB that the VC issued the suspension order against the trio for violating the university's rules and regulations.

A three-member probe committee was also formed to look into the matter and further action would be taken against them after getting reports from the probe body, he added.

Earlier, on Monday night, Kabbo along with Atik and Salman went to the medical centre with chest pain.

Later, he asked the duty doctor Wahidur Rahman Milton for an ambulance to go to Kushtia General Hospital for better treatment.

Kabbo with his associates started "vandalising equipment including chairs, table and land phone" in the medical centre as the doctor delayed giving him the ambulance.