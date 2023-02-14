3 DU students suspended for misconduct

The authorities of Dhaka University (DU) have suspended three students for tarnishing the university's image over alleged gross misconduct.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman issued the approval on Tuesday (14 February).

The students are Fazle Naveed Anon of Theatre and Performance Studies Department, Rahat Rahman of Management Information Systems Department and Sadiq Ahmed of Social Welfare and Research Institute.

They have been asked to show cause explaining why they should not be permanently expelled from the university and to give a written reply to the authorities within seven working days.