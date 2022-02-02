3 DU students expelled from dormitory for torturing fresher

Education

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 07:42 pm

Related News

3 DU students expelled from dormitory for torturing fresher

The suspended students are the followers of the Bijoy Ekattor Hall Chhatra League General Secretary Abu Younus and DU Unit General Secretary Saddam Hussein

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 07:42 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka University's Bijoy Ekattor Hall authorities have suspended three students from the residential hall for torturing a fresher at the dormitory's so-called guestroom.

"We suspended the students following the recommendation of the inquiry committee formed to investigate the incident and served them letters to leave the hall immediately," Bijoy Ekattor Hall Provost Professor Dr Abdul Bashir told The Business Standard.

The suspended students are: Kamruzzaman Raju of Sociology Department, Hriday Ahmed Kajal of History Department and Md Yamin Islam of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research of the 2019-20 academic session.

The expelled students are the followers of the Bijoy Ekattor Hall Chhatra League General Secretary Abu Younus and DU Unit General Secretary Saddam Hussein.

Dr Muhammed Shah Miran, house tutor of Bijoy Ekattor Hall and head of the investigation committee, said that three of the six accused were directly involved in the student torture incident.

"After investigating the matter, we submitted the investigation report on 31 January recommending the three accused students be suspended from the residential hall for six months," he added.

On January 26, Akhtarul Islam, a student of the 2020-21 session of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department and a non-residential student of Bijoy Ekattor Hall, was physically and mentally tortured for being absent at the guestroom meeting, a political event of BCL, by some students of the 2019-20 session.

Akhtar lodged a written complaint to the provost of the hall over the incident.

Later, a three-member inquiry committee was formed, led by Dr Muhammed Shah Miran, and directed to submit the report by 31 December, 2021.

Top News

DU / BCL attacks / suspend / Bijoy Ekattor Hall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

8h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

10h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

1d | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

1d | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

1d | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb