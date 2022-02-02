3 DU students expelled from dormitory for torturing fresher

Dhaka University's Bijoy Ekattor Hall authorities have suspended three students from the residential hall for torturing a fresher at the dormitory's so-called guestroom.

"We suspended the students following the recommendation of the inquiry committee formed to investigate the incident and served them letters to leave the hall immediately," Bijoy Ekattor Hall Provost Professor Dr Abdul Bashir told The Business Standard.

The suspended students are: Kamruzzaman Raju of Sociology Department, Hriday Ahmed Kajal of History Department and Md Yamin Islam of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research of the 2019-20 academic session.

The expelled students are the followers of the Bijoy Ekattor Hall Chhatra League General Secretary Abu Younus and DU Unit General Secretary Saddam Hussein.

Dr Muhammed Shah Miran, house tutor of Bijoy Ekattor Hall and head of the investigation committee, said that three of the six accused were directly involved in the student torture incident.

"After investigating the matter, we submitted the investigation report on 31 January recommending the three accused students be suspended from the residential hall for six months," he added.

On January 26, Akhtarul Islam, a student of the 2020-21 session of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department and a non-residential student of Bijoy Ekattor Hall, was physically and mentally tortured for being absent at the guestroom meeting, a political event of BCL, by some students of the 2019-20 session.

Akhtar lodged a written complaint to the provost of the hall over the incident.

Later, a three-member inquiry committee was formed, led by Dr Muhammed Shah Miran, and directed to submit the report by 31 December, 2021.