3-day BUP Int'l Model United Nations Conference held

Education

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:24 pm

3-day BUP Int’l Model United Nations Conference held

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:24 pm
3-day BUP Int’l Model United Nations Conference held

The closing ceremony of the three-day-long "BUP International Model United Nations Conference-2021" was held at the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) in the capital on Saturday.

The programme was organised by the Faculty of Security and Strategic Studies (FSSS) of BUP, and conducted by the BUP Global Affairs Council at Bijoy Auditorium of BUP, according to an ISPR press release.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was present as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the participants at the ceremony.  

BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman attended the event as a special guest.

This conference aimed to improve the co-curricular activities of BUP students, enhance communication among inter-university students and establish an international network through the practice of diplomatic knowledge.

The main theme of the conference was "Fostering the Economy Through the Technological Advancement to Tackle Post Pandemic Catastrophe." 

Eight committees of the conference discussed eight contemporary issues and their relevant solutions.

About 300 representatives from 27 colleges and universities of Bangladesh and 10 delegates from six other countries participated in the BUP International Conference.

BUP

