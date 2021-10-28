2nd AIUB International Conference of Business and Management (AICBM) will be held on October 29-30

28 October, 2021, 03:10 pm
The Changing Global Business Paradigm
Faculty of Business Administration of American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) is going to organize the 2nd "International Conference of Business and Management" (AICBM), on the 29th and 30th of October 2021 under the theme of The Changing Global Business Paradigm, states a press release. 

This year's conference will be conducted on a virtual platform due to the Covid-19 concerns.

Dr. Carmen Z. Lamagna, Vice-Chancellor, AIUB, will give a welcome speech at the conference.

The chief guest of the event is Prof. Dr. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Chairman, Bangladesh Accreditation Council. Special guests are Prof. Dr. Abu Taher, Member, UGC, Prof. Mohammad A. Momen, Director, IBA, Dr. Lovi Raj Gupta, Acting Vice-Chancellor, Lovely Professional University, and Mr. Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone Ltd.

The prominent local and international scholars will present their research findings on diverse business topics related to the conference theme. The event will also include a plenary session comprising experts from academia and professionals expected to foster academia-industry collaboration and cooperation.

Noman Group is the gold sponsor of the event, and the silver sponsors of the event are Zantrik, Islamic Bank Bangladesh, Globe Pharmaceuticals, Edison Group, and Coca-Cola.

 

