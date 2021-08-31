29 researchers get PhD from Dhaka University

Twenty-nine researchers received PhD (Doctor of philosophy) and 13 others got Master of Philosophy (M. Phil) degrees from the Dhaka University (DU) on Tuesday.

The degrees were given to the researchers in a syndicate meeting with Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair as per the recommendation of the Academic Council, said a press release.

Besides, the syndicate meeting also decided to terminate former assistant professor Nafiz Jaman Shuvo from the information science and library management department for not paying due payment to the university authorities.