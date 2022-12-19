29 eminent citizens demand withdrawal of primary scholarship exam decision

Education

TBS Report
19 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 05:44 pm

Related News

29 eminent citizens demand withdrawal of primary scholarship exam decision

TBS Report
19 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 05:44 pm
Photo: UNB.
Photo: UNB.

Twenty-nine eminent citizens of the country have demanded the withdrawal of the decision to take the preliminary scholarship examination slated for the end of the year.

In a joint statement Monday (19 December), they said that there is a risk of increasing discrimination through scholarship examinations.

Apart from this, the reintroduction of scholarship examination would increase coaching and guide book businesses, the statement added.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education reportedly took the decision to hold the primary scholarship examination this year abruptly at an inter-ministerial meeting on 28 November.

However, educationists in the country say that the sudden decision to conduct the exam at the end of the year will pose harm to the students as well as be negative for future education reforms in light of the new curriculum.

The eminent citizens noted that the current government has brought about some effective changes to the education curricula of the country.

"If the decision to restart the scholarship examination suddenly is taken and implemented, there will be various mental and physical pressures on students.

"Apart from this, in the new curriculum, where the full development of all students' talents is being encouraged, if only 20 percent of the students are selected and started a scholarship programme, there is a danger of further increasing the disparity between the privileged and disadvantaged students. It is against the principles of the Constitution," the statement reads.

Eminent citizens said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent speeches have highlighted the need to get out of the current traditional learning assessment system and test-based, certificate-based education system in order to adapt to the rapidly changing world.

"But the announcement to reintroduce the scholarship exams for only 20 percent of the students at the initial stage is undesirable,'' the statement further said, adding that much experimentation with education often confuses students and parents.

The eminent citizens who signed the statement are – Prof Serajul Islam Chowdhury, Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Ramendu Mazumder, Sultana Kamal, Nasir Uddin Yusuf, Prof Syed Manjurul Islam, Prof MM Akash, Rasheda K Chowdhury, Prof Manjur Ahmed, Ilyas Kanchan, Prof Mahfuza Khanam, Prof Robayet Ferdous, Kazi Faruque Ahmed, Asif Saleh, Ferdousi Mazumder, Mamunur Rashid, Nazrul Islam Khan, Kazi Rafiqul Alam, Ejazul Islam, Mansoor Ahmed Chowdhury, Shaheen Anam, Mostak Raja Chowdhury, M Sakhawat Hossain, Sanjeeb Drong, Korvi Rakshand, Maleka Begum, Khaled Masood Pilot, Prof Shafi Ahmed and Prof M Tariq Ahsan.

Bangladesh / Top News

Primary Education / scholarship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Cresol Bangladesh: Bold options for men’s accessories

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Meta Quest Pro: A better and costlier VR headset for businesses

7h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Will foreign university branch campuses improve our higher education?

9h | Panorama
After Germany&#039;s World Cup win in 2014, its economy grew 2.2%, well ahead of the 0.4% rate of 2013 and the 1.5% rate in 2015. Photo: Bloomberg

Can the World Cup winner reap economic dividends?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who won the individual excellence award in Qatar World Cup?

Who won the individual excellence award in Qatar World Cup?

23m | TBS SPORTS
Argentina becomes the World Champion after a breathless final

Argentina becomes the World Champion after a breathless final

1h | TBS SPORTS
Loan repayment further relaxed with banks under liquidity stress

Loan repayment further relaxed with banks under liquidity stress

2h | TBS Insight
How to write a screenplay?

How to write a screenplay?

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank
Banking

Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank