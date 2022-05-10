21st Convocation of EWU held

East West University (EWU) has organised its 21st Convocation on Tuesday (10 May) at its own campus, Aftabnagar, Dhaka.

As the representative of President Abdul Hamid, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni conferred degrees among students, reads a press release.

In total, 1693 students from both undergraduate and graduate programmes received their certificates.

Besides, two students were awarded gold medals for outstanding academic performance.

In the ceremony, Dr Dipu Moni said that the post-Covid world has changed significantly. She mentioned that steps have been taken to reform the education sector to develop skilled manpower.

In this master plan, e-learning has been highly emphasised.

She advised the graduates to overcome all the hurdles and not to lose hope.

Although the two-year pandemic period has shown the brutal side of the world, she expects that the graduates will show humanity along with honesty and expertise in their professional lives.

Prof Dr Dil Afroza Begum, chairman (in charge), University Grants Commission of Bangladesh was present at the convocation as the special guest.

Dr MA Sattar Mandal, professor emeritus and former vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh graced the occasion as the convocation speaker. Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chairperson (acting), Board of Trustees, EWU and former governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Prof Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor, EWU also gave their valuable speech.

Members of the Board of Trustees, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, Deans, departmental chairpersons, faculty members, officers, staff, graduates and their guardians participated in the convocation.

The graduates were delighted to receive their certificates in due time.