21st Convocation of EWU held

Education

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:40 pm

Related News

21st Convocation of EWU held

Dr Dipu Moni declared the reformation of education sector to develop skilled manpower

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

East West University (EWU) has organised its 21st Convocation on Tuesday (10 May) at its own campus, Aftabnagar, Dhaka.

As the representative of President Abdul Hamid, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni conferred degrees among students, reads a press release.

In total, 1693 students from both undergraduate and graduate programmes received their certificates.

Besides, two students were awarded gold medals for outstanding academic performance.

In the ceremony, Dr Dipu Moni said that the post-Covid world has changed significantly. She mentioned that steps have been taken to reform the education sector to develop skilled manpower.

In this master plan, e-learning has been highly emphasised.

She advised the graduates to overcome all the hurdles and not to lose hope.

Although the two-year pandemic period has shown the brutal side of the world, she expects that the graduates will show humanity along with honesty and expertise in their professional lives.

Prof Dr Dil Afroza Begum, chairman (in charge), University Grants Commission of Bangladesh was present at the convocation as the special guest.

Dr MA Sattar Mandal, professor emeritus and former vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh graced the occasion as the convocation speaker. Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chairperson (acting), Board of Trustees, EWU and former governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Prof Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor, EWU also gave their valuable speech.

Members of the Board of Trustees, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, Deans, departmental chairpersons, faculty members, officers, staff, graduates and their guardians participated in the convocation.

The graduates were delighted to receive their certificates in due time.

East west University / Convocation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

4h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

6h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

34m | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

8h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

20h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021