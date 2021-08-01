21,056 pass 41st BCS preliminary exam

Education

TBS Report 
01 August, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 02:01 pm

A total of 21,056 candidates have passed the preliminary examination of the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations.

The results were announced in a notice signed by  Public Service Commission (PSC) Examination Controller (Cadre) Nur Ahmed.

The written test for those who have passed the preliminary examination may be held in November this year as mentioned in the notice.

The preliminary examination was held on 19 March of this year in eight divisional cities. 

PSC published the circular for 41st BCS on 27 November 2019.

Some 2,135 officials will be appointed in different posts after the final test and viva voce.

According to the circular, most of the appointments will be made in the education cadre where 915 people will be recruited.

Of them, 905 lecturers will be appointed in BCS education and 10 lecturers in the technical education department.

After education, more recruitment will be done in the administration cadre where 323 people will be recruited.

 

 

