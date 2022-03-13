2023 will follow rearranged syllabus for SSC, HSC : Dipu Moni

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 07:40 pm

2023 will follow rearranged syllabus for SSC, HSC : Dipu Moni

The move aims to reduce exam pressure on students

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams for 2022 and 2023 academic year will be held on rearranged syllabus like the previous two years, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.

The move aims to reduce exam pressure on students, remarked the minister while addressing a function as the chief guest on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and Independence Day celebrations in Lalmonirhat on Sunday (13 March).

"We have conducted the previous exams on a short syllabus amidst the Covid-19 crisis. Students are immersed in the mundane routine of classes and exams. We want to come out of this practice and make education enjoyable," said the minister.

She added, "Universities are now being established in the districts. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University has also been established in Lalmonirhat. So, from now on Honors and Masters will not be taught in mass. The government is thinking about these issues because we are trying to take education forward keeping pace with the advanced world."

"We have to come out of the system based solely on examinations and certificates. Rather, we are working to build an employment oriented education system," Dipu Moni urged.

As per the policy, private educational institutions will be included under the government's monthly payment order (MPO). A large percentage of teachers' salaries in non-government institutions comes from MPOs, the minister revealed.

She stated that those who will not abide by the government's conditions, will not be enlisted for MPO. 

Dipu Moni also said the decision to nationalise all secondary schools in the country will depend on the government's financial capacity as well as thorough research.

 

