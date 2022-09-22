Dinajpur Education Board postpones 2 more SSC exams due to question leak

Two more Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams have been postponed due to question paper leaks.

The exams that have been postponed are – Biology and Higher Mathematics.

With these, six exams have been postponed in Dinajpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

Of these, the schedule for four was announced on Thursday (22 September).

Meanwhile, other SSC and equivalent exams will be held as per the previously announced schedule.

According to sources, the move comes following reports of question paper leak in Kurigram.

After being deferred multiple times due to Covid-19 and floods, the SSC and equivalent exams began on 15 September.

This year, some 2,021,868 students have registered themselves to take the SSC and equivalent exams, some 221,386 less than that of last year.

The SSC and equivalent examinations was scheduled to end on 18 October.