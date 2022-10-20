2 IUBAT teachers listed among world's top 2% researchers

2 IUBAT teachers listed among world's top 2% researchers

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 06:12 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Two teachers of International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) have secured their positions among top 2% researchers in the world.

Dr Golam Rasul, professor and chair of the Department of Economics and Dr Suvash Chandra Paul, associate professor at the Department of Civil Engineering of the university have been included in the 2022 list published by Stanford University and Elsevier

On celebrating the success of these two teachers of IUBAT, a special felicitation ceremony was organised at the IUBAT auditorium on Wednesday (19 October) at the initiative of Miyan Research Institute, , reads a press release.

The event was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Abdur Rab, Treasurer Prof Selina Nargis and Registrar Prof Lutfar Rahman.

Dr Rasul joined IUBAT in 2022. Prior to his new assignment, he was the chief economist at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), a premier research organisation in Asia.

At ICIMOD, he was involved in research in the areas of economics, rural development, regional cooperation, poverty alleviation, sustainable development, and food, water and energy management, according to a statement.

Dr Suvash Chandra Paul at the university as associate professor from August 2019. He received his MSc (2011) and PhD (2015) degrees in Civil Engineering from Stellenbosch University, South Africa.

He has worked in Monash University Malaysia for two years as a Lecturer in Civil Engineering.

Prior to work in Monash, he was a research fellow in Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP) at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore for about 2 years (September 2015 – July 2017).

Dr Suvash has published over 80 research papers in both international journals and conferences.

He is currently the editorial board member for the Elsevier Journal of Additive Manufacturing Letters and Hindawi Journal of Advances in Civil Engineering, and a reviewer for more than 8 journals.

His research area is on advances in construction materials, waste recycling, corrosion and durability of concrete, nanoparticles and 3D concrete printing technology.

Various heads of departments, directors, coordinators, teachers-students, officials-employees of the university were also present.

