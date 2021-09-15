2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

Two students from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) have been awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship to study for a semester in Europe.

These two students Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy, IUB students of the Computer Science and Engineering Department have been selected from a huge pool of applicants. They have spent a semester studying at the University of Maribor in Slovenia.

The students received full funding by Erasmus+, provided by the European Union (EU).

The University of Maribor is one of the top public universities in Slovenia, and has been titled as "The Best Universities in New Europe in 2018" by the Times Higher Education Magazine, which also ranked the University amongst the top 10 research-intensive Universities from the new EU member states, said a press release from IUB.

They were also hosted by the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at UM.

Due to the current state of the world amidst the pandemic, they had to face challenges to obtain the Visa by travelling to New Delhi.

When asked about the importance of exchange programs and the impact of their experiences, one of the students, Sadia, comments "Being a part of an exchange program is always an enriching and priceless experience. From attending online classes at UM and staying up all night studying, to attending social events where I met such amazing people from different cultures and also travelling around European countries and cities – everything was a magical and simply unforgettable experience!".

The other student, Prithy, remarks "Many people find it difficult to step outside of their comfort zone, and an exchange program can assist a student in adjusting to a new way of life. I had an amazing time at UM and was lucky enough to get a chance to travel around Europe. As I studied with students from other countries and cultures, I gained a better understanding of their perspectives."

Both students strongly agree that every university in Bangladesh should take the initiative to send their students on exchange programs and accept foreign students. Prithy thinks "Students benefit from the exchange program by becoming more self-sufficient and responsible. It also boosts self-esteem and confidence", while Sadia thinks "Exchange programs help students reflect on themselves and their culture better, as you have the responsibility to represent your country in a positive light to the world".

The meritorious students returned with a very academically successful and enriching experience while representing IUB and Bangladesh to the world.

The knowledge and skillset they gathered on this journey will help them become global citizens in the future.