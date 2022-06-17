19 June's SSC, equivalent exams postponed due to worsening flood conditions

Education

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 12:52 pm

Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Photo :Noor-A-Alam

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination which was scheduled to start from 19 June has been postponed due to the deteriorating flood situation in the country.

The examination has been postponed in all education boards including SSC general, SSC Vocational and Madrasah boards, reads a press release from the education minister's office published on Friday (17 June).

The release also adds that the next date for that examination will be informed later.

SSC and its equivalent examinations for 2022 were scheduled to begin on 19 June but the flood situation has marred the possibility as students are in a dire state in the ongoing flood that has affected the coastal regions of the country. However, no directive has been given about the second examination as of now.

Sylhet and Sunamganj have been inundated for days leaving lakhs of people marooned.

The flood situation remains unchanged in five upazilas of Sylhet – Sadar, Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Companiganj and Jaintapur, where five lakh people are marooned.  

Roads, houses, and educational institutions in most areas of these upazilas and many government offices have been flooded.

Also, houses and business organisations in different areas of Sylhet city including Shahjalal Uposhohor, Teroratan, Sobhani Ghat, and Kalighat are submerged, disrupting road communication in the areas.

Not only in Sylhet, but in different areas of Sunamganj including Nabinagar, West Teghoria, and North Arpin Nagar, water has entered many houses.

The water level of the Surma River increased 26 cm in 24 hours at Sunamganj point. The river there was flowing 50 cm above the danger mark on Thursday afternoon.

