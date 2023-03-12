17 Chattogram University teachers, including proctor resign together

A total of 17 teachers of Chattogram University (CU), including the proctor, assistant proctor, provost of residential halls and officials in charge of various offices of the university have resigned together today.

"They resigned citing personal reasons. The university has already appointed a new proctor. Among the teachers who resigned, 6 were members of the proctorial body, one was provost and 10 were resident teachers," CU acting registrar KM Noor Ahmed told The Business Standard on Sunday (12 March).

Md Nurul Aziq Shikder, an associate professor of the university's Marine Science Institute has been appointed as proctor.

Earlier on 7 March, Assistant Proctor Maryam Islam Riza resigned. The then registrar (acting) Professor SM Monirul Hasan resigned in November last year.

According to university teachers, there are two factions of the followers of CU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar amid the teachers. Among these, one side is headed by the proctorial body and the other side is headed by two syndicate members. Both parties got involved in conflict over the holding influence in various important decisions of the university including recruitment, and promotion. The tension had been going on for a long time.

In the last three months, the conflict between the two sides over the appointment of teachers has reached a peak, they added.

Attempts were made to contact two teachers who reigned to inquire about this, but they couldn't be reached.

On 3 November, 2019, the then CU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar, was asked to perform her duties until further orders. After that, she was criticised when her personal assistant's phone conversation regarding unauthorised recruitment and bribery in teacher recruitment was leaked.

She also came under fire from the teachers by holding back the formation of teacher representatives in the syndicate for two years.

On 13 June, 2019, two days before the expiry of the term of the then Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftekhar Chowdhury, a notification was issued instructing Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar to perform routine duties.

Dr Shireen Akhtar, a professor of the Bengla department of the university, was appointed as the first woman vice-chancellor for four years on 28 March, 2016,