16 SUST students banned from dormitory for ragging

Education

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 07:24 pm

Related News

16 SUST students banned from dormitory for ragging

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 07:24 pm
16 SUST students banned from dormitory for ragging

The authorities of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have banned 16 students from the residential hall for their involvement in ragging freshers.

Besides, another student was expelled from the university after being found guilty of assaulting a student.

The decisions were taken at a Syndicate meeting of the university on Wednesday, said SUST Vice Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed today.

On 20 February, several senior students subjected some newly enrolled students to ragging in room number 111 of Syed Mujtaba Ali Hall of the university. Two days later, one of the victims lodged a complaint with the head of the department. 

The university administration temporarily suspended the accused five students from the hall and the university after getting the initial evidences of the incident that day.

A five-member investigation committee was formed headed by Professor Dr Md Khairul Islam.

The initially suspended students are Apan Mia, Md Al Amin, Md Papan Mia, Md Riaz Hossain and Md Ashiq Hossain. All of them are first year's second semester students of the Business Administration department.

Bangladesh / Top News

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

10h | Panorama
A terrible blow to children's health 

A terrible blow to children's health 

27m | Thoughts
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

12h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

2h | TBS World
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

4h | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

10h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year