16 SUST students banned from dormitory for ragging

The authorities of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have banned 16 students from the residential hall for their involvement in ragging freshers.

Besides, another student was expelled from the university after being found guilty of assaulting a student.

The decisions were taken at a Syndicate meeting of the university on Wednesday, said SUST Vice Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed today.

On 20 February, several senior students subjected some newly enrolled students to ragging in room number 111 of Syed Mujtaba Ali Hall of the university. Two days later, one of the victims lodged a complaint with the head of the department.

The university administration temporarily suspended the accused five students from the hall and the university after getting the initial evidences of the incident that day.

A five-member investigation committee was formed headed by Professor Dr Md Khairul Islam.

The initially suspended students are Apan Mia, Md Al Amin, Md Papan Mia, Md Riaz Hossain and Md Ashiq Hossain. All of them are first year's second semester students of the Business Administration department.