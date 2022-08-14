151 Bangladeshis awarded Erasmus+ scholarships for 2022-23

Education

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 08:52 am

Photo: Collected from Twitter
Photo: Collected from Twitter

The Erasmus+ scholarships for 2022-23 have been awarded to 151 students from Bangladesh.

The European Union Delegation in Bangladesh, through a Twitter post on  Thursday (11 August), announced that together with the EU member states, they organised a reception for  the 151 students from Bangladesh who are going to study in Europe with Joint Erasmus Master scholarships from the Erasmus + programme.

Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters programme offers fully funded scholarships where beneficiaries are awarded joint, double, or multiple degrees upon graduation. Bangladesh is ranked third this year in terms of the number of the highest scholarships awarded, according to Schengen Visa News

Bangladeshi students who have won a scholarship are given the opportunity to study in various European cities to complete a Master's degree in fields such as data science, engineering, climate change, gender studies, circular economy, public health, public policies, and human rights.

"A flagship programme like Erasmus+, with a strong external dimension that aims to promote people-to-people exchanges, can and should be a game-changer. The new, larger programme for the period 2021-2027 has an increased budget of €26.2 billion," Chargé d'Affaires of EU Hans Lambrecht pointed out in this regard.

According to him, this enables the EU to support new initiatives and, at the same time, attract an even greater number of participants. Lambrecht also added that both in Bangladesh and around the world, the demand for highly skilled and socially engaged people is increasing.

In addition, Lambrecht asserted that Erasmus+ helps Bangladeshi beneficiaries to be the link between Europe and Bangladesh.

