136 to vie for each seat in JU admission test

Education

BSS
04 June, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 02:43 pm

Around 136 admission seekers will vie for each seat in the first-year honours admission test of Jahangirnagar University (JU) under the academic session 2022-23.

This year, a total of 2,49,857 admission seekers will contest for only 1844 seats, JU Deputy Registrar (Education) and Member Secretary of Admission Test Managing Committee Abu Hasan informed.

The deadline for application ended at 11:59pm on May 31. However, the application fee submission date was extended till June 3.

According to the admission test managing committee, Biological Sciences faculty (D Unit) gets a total of 76,064 applications, which is the highest number of applications among the faculties.

Besides, 61,864 students applied for 420 seats under 'A' unit (Mathematical and Physical Sciences Faculty and Institute of Information Technology), 41,469 for 321 seats under 'B' unit (Social Sciences Faculty and Law Faculty), 41,455 for 412 seats under 'C' unit (Arts and Humanities Faculty and Bangabandhu Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture), 5,065 for 77 seats under C1 unit (Drama and Dramatics, Fine Arts Department), 18,097 for 165 seats under E unit (Business Studies Faculty), 24,073 for 60 seats under F unit (law Faculty) and 5,843 for 50 seats under Institute of Business Administration-JU.

"Examination dates of different faculties and institutes were not fixed yet," Abu Hasan added.

All necessary information including seat plans and results will be available at the university's admission related website https://juadmission.org/.

