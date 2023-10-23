1,030 more seats added to govt medical colleges

The intake capacity of government medical colleges for MBBS courses has been increased by another 1,030 seats.

With this, the total number of seats in government medical colleges has now reached 5,380, for academic year 2023-24, disclosed a notice of the Directorate General of Health Education on Sunday (22 October).

About 20-60 seats will be added to each medical college. The most seats have increased in Sheikh Sayera Khatun Medical College by 60, Manikgan's Colonel Maleque Medical College by 50, Sheikh Hasina Medical College by 60, Shahid Monsur Ali Medical College by 35, Satkhira Medical College by 35 and Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College by 35.

Until now, 4,350 studentswere getting admission in 37 government medical colleges in the country every year.