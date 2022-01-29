101 students commit suicide amid Covid-19 in 2021: Survey

As many as 101 students of different public and private universities across the country committed suicide amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, according to a survey.

Also, the highest rate of suicide was reported among public university students at 62.39% – as 62 took away their own lives last year.

Student-based social organisation Aanchal Foundation – which primarily works to make students aware of mental health and make them skilled, efficient – published the survey findings during a virtual press conference on Saturday morning.

As per the findings, the lowest number of suicide was among students of engineering universities where four killed themselves – amounting to 3.96% of the total victims.

Whereas, at least 23 private university students committed suicide past year – resulting in a suicide rate of 22.77%.

Meanwhile, in the country's medical colleges and universities, the figure was 12 – accounting for 11.88% of all the deaths.

Highest nine students of Dhaka University (DU) committed suicide in 2021 while the number was six for Jagannath University (JnU), five for Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), four for Rajshahi University (RU) and three for Daffodil International University (DIU).

According to the study's findings, suicidal tendencies are high among university students aged between 22 and 25 with a suicide rate of 59.41%.

While the figure was 26.73% among those aged 18-21, 9.90% for 26-29, and 3.96% among students aged above 29.

The rate of suicidal tendencies among female students was lower as 65 of the 101 victims were male students.

When it comes to the reasons, factors prompting one to commit suicide, 24.75% of students committed suicide due to relationship issues, 19.80% due to family disputes, 15.84% to end mental pressure, 4.95% due to financial crisis, 10.89% due to study-related issues and 1.98% students took their own lives following drug addiction.