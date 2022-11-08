10 DU students get Japan scholarships

Ten students of various departments under the Faculty of Biological Sciences and the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Dhaka University (DU) have been awarded scholarships by the Japan-based Nagao Natural Environment Foundation (NEF) for their outstanding academic results.

The NEF promotes nature conservation in developing countries. Under the scholarship scheme, the non-governmental organisation supports those students who are pursuing higher education in environmental sciences but lack financial resources.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman distributed the scholarships among the students at a programme at the VC's lounge of the university on Tuesday.

Recipients of the scholarship are Marzia Khatun, Sumi Biswas and Naznin Akter Koch from the Department of Botany, Farhana Tasnim Tonni from the Department of Zoology, Tanzina Akter and Mosammat Arsina Akter Keya from the Department of Soil, Water and Environment, Md Reamon Al-Mahmud from the Department of Oceanography, Sabiha Khan from the Department of Geography and Environment, Umme Sadia Shimla from the Department of Disaster Science and Climate Resilience and Payel Das from the Department of Microbiology.

Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman urged the students to play a pioneering role in creating environmental awareness among the people.

"Students have responsibilities to make our environment clean and tidy," the vice chancellor said, calling on the students to work together for making an environment-friendly society.

The university's Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed presided over the function while Professor Dr AKM Mahbub Hasan, dean of the Faculty of Biological Sciences, Professor Dr Md Zillur Rahman, dean of the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Professor Dr Mohammad Zabed Hossain, DU representative at the NEF scholarship committee, and chairmen of different departments were present at the event.