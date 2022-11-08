10 DU students get Japan scholarships

Education

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 06:55 pm

Related News

10 DU students get Japan scholarships

Japanese Nagao Natural Environment Foundation granted the scholarship for their academic performances in environmental sciences

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ten students of various departments under the Faculty of Biological Sciences and the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Dhaka University (DU) have been awarded scholarships by the Japan-based Nagao Natural Environment Foundation (NEF) for their outstanding academic results. 

The NEF promotes nature conservation in developing countries. Under the scholarship scheme, the non-governmental organisation supports those students who are pursuing higher education in environmental sciences but lack financial resources.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman distributed the scholarships among the students at a programme at the VC's lounge of the university on Tuesday.

Recipients of the scholarship are Marzia Khatun, Sumi Biswas and Naznin Akter Koch from the Department of Botany, Farhana Tasnim Tonni from the Department of Zoology, Tanzina Akter and Mosammat Arsina Akter Keya from the Department of Soil, Water and Environment, Md Reamon Al-Mahmud from the Department of Oceanography, Sabiha Khan from the Department of Geography and Environment, Umme Sadia Shimla from the Department of Disaster Science and Climate Resilience and Payel Das from the Department of Microbiology.

Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman urged the students to play a pioneering role in creating environmental awareness among the people. 

"Students have responsibilities to make our environment clean and tidy," the vice chancellor said, calling on the students to work together for making an environment-friendly society.

The university's Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed presided over the function while Professor Dr AKM Mahbub Hasan, dean of the Faculty of Biological Sciences, Professor Dr Md Zillur Rahman, dean of the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Professor Dr Mohammad Zabed Hossain, DU representative at the NEF scholarship committee, and chairmen of different departments were present at the event.

Environment

University of Dhaka / scholarship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women&#039;s Health Organisation abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, 25 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

7h | Panorama
Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

10h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

10h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

2h | Videos
Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

5h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

23h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation