Edu reforms have far-reaching implications, immediate solution difficult: Adviser on 7 DU affiliated college protests

Any important reforms in the education sector have far-reaching implications and it is difficult to give immediate solutions, said Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud.

In a statement issued today, he said protesters are giving priority to their own demands only, believing those can be only resolved by taking to the streets.

"This is creating public sufferings on the roads and not giving the government enough time for proper consideration of the demands," the statement says.

Assuring the students, he said the government has already formed a committee with relevant experts to consider the demands of students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University.

He said the committee will prepare a report quickly within seven weeks.

"The problem started a few years ago with an ill-advised decision to take seven Dhaka colleges out of the purview of the National University and incorporate them into Dhaka University. As a result, problems have arisen on both sides of Dhaka University and the seven colleges, and the students of those seven colleges have suffered various difficulties and discrimination," said Wahiduddin Mahmud in the statement.

"The issues are complex and require at least some time to consider an appropriate solution," he added.

"Since the formation of the interim government, students of various educational institutions and various teachers' organisations have been agitating with various demands. The government is trying its best to restore order and normalcy in the education sector, which was in a state of total chaos," he said.

Among the demands, there are fair, unfair and in some cases contradictory claims. Upholding an anti-discrimination claim may lead to discrimination in other areas, said the adviser.

He urged students to be patient and return to their respective educational institutions without creating public nuisance on the streets.

Meanwhile, students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) have blocked the Science Lab intersection in the capital today (30 October) demanding a separate university.

Like the previous couple of days, they started the blockade around 11am, confirmed Jisanul Haque, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Dhanmondi zone).

The agitating students said they gave a 24-hour ultimatum yesterday (29 October), but relevant authorities did not pay attention. They said their protests will continue until demands are met.

Meanwhile, commuters are suffering due to heavy traffic jams caused by the road blockade. Vehicular movement has remained completely halted on the roads surrounding the Science Lab intersection.